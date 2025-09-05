Trump to impose tariffs on semiconductor imports

WASHINGTON, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) – US President Donald Trump said his administration would impose tariffs on semiconductor imports from companies not shifting production to the US.

"Yeah, I have discussed it with the people here. Chips and semiconductors - we will be putting tariffs on companies that aren't coming in. We will be putting a tariff very shortly," Trump said without giving an exact time or rate.

"We will be putting a very substantial tariff, not that high, but fairly substantial tariff with the understanding that if they come into the country, if they are coming in, building, planning to come in, there will not be a tariff," Trump told reporters, according to Reuters.

"If they are not coming in, there is a tariff," Trump said in his comments on semiconductors.

Speaking at a White House dinner with senior figures from the technology sector, he also suggested Apple would avoid such penalties, pointing to its increased commitment to US operations.