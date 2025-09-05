Arab League adopts Egyptian-Saudi vision for regional security

CAIRO, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Council of the League of Arab States affirmed the adoption of a resolution on the joint Egyptian-Saudi vision for security and cooperation in the region. The resolution, taken at the conclusion of the164th regular session chaired by the United Arab Emirates, constitutes an important step toward strengthening collective Arab security and consolidating regional stability.

In its decision, the Council emphasised that achieving security in the region can only be realised collectively, in a manner that respects the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Arab states, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and the provisions of international law. It stressed its rejection of any unilateral security arrangements or the imposition of faits accomplis by force.

The Council also affirmed that conflicts in the region must be resolved through peaceful means and in line with relevant international legitimacy resolutions. It welcomed the Egyptian-Saudi initiative calling for the establishment of a joint framework to enhance regional security, including cooperation in combating terrorism, securing waterways, and protecting strategic infrastructure, thereby strengthening the region’s stability.