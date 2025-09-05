Employment up by 0.1% both in euro area, EU in second quarter of 2025

BRUSSELS, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) – The number of employed persons increased by 0.1% both in the euro area and in the EU in the second quarter of 2025, compared with the previous quarter. In the first quarter of 2025, employment had increased by 0.2% in the euro area and had remained stable in the EU, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, employment increased by 0.6% in the euro area and by 0.4% in the EU in the second quarter of 2025, after +0.8% in the euro area and +0.4% in the EU in the first quarter of 2025.

In the second quarter of 2025, Bulgaria (+1.1%), Spain and Malta (both +0.7%) recorded the highest growth of employment in persons compared with the previous quarter. The highest declines of employment were recorded in Lithuania (-0.9%), Greece and Croatia (both -0.5%).

Based on seasonally adjusted figures, Eurostat estimates that in the second quarter of 2025, 219.9 million people were employed in the EU, of which 171.6 million were in the euro area.