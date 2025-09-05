Abundant maize output forecast for year ahead: FAO

ROME, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) Friday released on Friday its new forecast for global cereal production in 2025, now pegged at 2 961 million tonnes – a new record high and 3.5% above last year’s level.

The new Cereal Supply and Demand Brief attributed the upward revisions to significant increases in the maize output forecasts for Brazil and the United States of America. Global production of coarse grains, which includes maize, is now expected to reach 1 601 million tonnes, a 5.9% from 2024, including a notable rise in sorghum output.

Meanwhile, FAO trimmed its forecast for world wheat output to 804.9 million tonnes, still up around 0.8% from last year. The new forecast includes weather-driven lower yield prospects in China and higher yields in the European Union. World rice production, on the other hand, is expected to increase by 1.0% to a record high of 555.5 million tonnes, with expansions in Bangladesh, Brazil, China, India, and most notably Indonesia expected to more than offset anticipated declines in Madagascar, Nepal, the United States of America and Thailand.

World cereal total utilisation in 2025/26 is now forecast to rise to 2 922 million tonnes, up 1.6% from the previous year, led in part by expected increased uses of maize and wheat for animal and aquaculture feed.

Global cereal stocks are forecast to expand by 3.7% by the end of 2026 to reach a record high of 898.7 million tonnes. Based on the new forecasts, the global cereal stocks-to-use ratio in 2025/26 is expected to reach 30.6%, nearly one percentage point higher than the previous season, confirming a comfortable supply outlook globally.

FAO’s new forecasts also include a 1.4% annual increase in international cereal trade, now predicted to reach 493.4 million tonnes. The growth is supported by expectations of abundant exportable supplies of maize, strong demand for wheat from China, Pakistan, Syrian Arabic Republic and Türkiye, and upwardly revised import forecasts for rice for Bangladesh, Ghana and Guinea-Bissau.