UAE, Qatar sign MoU to develop cooperation in labour, human resources development

KUWAIT, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Labour, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation, exchange expertise, and develop legislation in the fields of labour and human resources development. This signing took place on the sidelines of the 11th Meeting of the Committee of Labour Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, held in the Kuwaiti City, Kuwait.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the UAE, and Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, Minister of Labour in the State of Qatar. This initiative is driven by the two brotherly countries' commitment to enhancing cooperation and broadening coordination, which serves their mutual interests.

The MoU aligns with the decisions and recommendations of the GCC Labour Ministers Committee meetings, establishing a framework for enhanced cooperation, expertise exchange, joint initiatives, and coordination in relevant labour-related fields.

Beyond its primary goals, the MoU's objectives extend to fostering expertise exchange among GCC countries.

This involves developing improved methods and requirements for jobseeker registration and employment, advancing training projects, and rehabilitating national workforces and human resources. Additionally, it bolsters the Abu Dhabi and Doha Dialogues by strengthening regional and international cooperation to enhance the governance of migrant labour transitions within work migration corridors connecting Asia, Africa, and GCC countries, alongside other relevant areas.

Through special committees, both sides will work to launch joint initiatives, exchange experts to provide technical advice, and transfer leading experiences. Additionally, they will exchange the latest information and statistical indicators related to the labour market, along with scientific publications, recent legislation, information systems, and knowledge transfer in the aforementioned fields of cooperation.

They will also expand participation in international seminars and conferences organised by each participant in the fields of cooperation between the two sides.

