UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral ties, regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman, during which they discussed the close fraternal relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders explored ways to strengthen these ties in a manner that serves mutual interests and contributes to the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.

The call also covered a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern. The two leaders exchanged views on developments in the Middle East, particularly in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. They reaffirmed their support for the Palestinian people and underscored the importance of international efforts to uphold the two-state solution and advance it as the only viable path to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

His Highness and His Majesty also exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Prophet’s birthday, expressing their hope that this blessed occasion brings peace and stability to the Islamic world and to all of humanity.