UN says lives at risk without urgent support after Afghanistan quake

NEW YORK, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) – In statement on Afghanistan, Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, warned that failing to rally resources now will mean deeper suffering and more lives lost, with winter fast approaching. Donors have stepped up for the people of Afghanistan before – we need them to do so again.

Massive funding cuts have already brought essential health and nutrition services for millions to a halt; grounded aircraft, which are often the only lifeline to remote communities; and forced aid agencies to reduce their footprint, Fletcher said.

He added that the Afghanistan earthquake had caused massive devastation. Hundreds of thousands of people in remote areas already scarred by decades of conflict and displacement have lost their homes and livelihoods. Communities hit include those where people returning from Iran and Pakistan had only just begun to rebuild their lives. Explosive ordnance compounds the danger.

‘’This is the latest crisis to expose the cost of shrinking resources on vital humanitarian work.''

‘’Our teams are nevertheless active, led by Humanitarian Coordinator Indrika Ratwatte. Within hours of the earthquake, OCHA’s pooled funds released US$10 million to kickstart the response to provide shelter, food, water, child protection, health and logistics support,'' he said.

‘’Countries are generously providing relief supplies and critical initial funding. But this isn’t enough,'' he concluded.