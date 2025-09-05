UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat

ABU DHABI, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates expressed its solidarity with the Federal Republic of Nigeria after a boat capsized in a river in north-central Nigeria, which resulted in dozens of deaths, injuries and missing people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.