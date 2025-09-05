Mpox outbreak no longer global emergency, says WHO

GENEVA, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) -- After more than a year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) today announced the end of the public health emergency for mpox in Africa. While the outbreak led to new transmission patterns and the emergence of new virus strains, it resulted in very limited international spread.

At a media briefing, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the WHO's mpox emergency committee met yesterday and recommended ending the emergency declaration.

"I have accepted that advice," he said, and also updated the organisation's recommendations for countries in the region.