Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM in cabinet reshuffle

LONDON, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) – Following the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has initiated a major cabinet reshuffle.

In the shake-up, Yvette Cooper was named foreign minister. She replaces David Lammy, who will now serve as deputy prime minister and justice minister, according to a cabinet statement.

At the same time, Shabana Mahmood, the current justice minister, will take over Cooper's former role as home secretary, which includes managing issues like illegal migration.