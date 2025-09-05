Egypt welcomes AL's adoption of resolution on joint vision for regional security

CAIRO, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) – Egypt Friday commended the Arab League Council’s adoption of the resolution titled "A Joint Vision for Security and Cooperation in the Region" during its 164th session held in Cairo chaired by the UAE.

The resolution, proposed as a joint Egyptian-Saudi initiative, reflects a unified Arab consensus to establish a coherent framework for regional security and cooperation, based on international law and tailored to address the region’s pressing challenges.

In a statement issued today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, Egypt made it clear that no party should be permitted to dominate the region or impose unilateral security arrangements that undermine the security and stability of its states.

Regional security hinges on strict adherence to the principles set out in the resolution, including respect for state sovereignty, the inviolability of territorial integrity, non-interference in domestic affairs, and the rejection of military force outside the bounds of international legitimacy.

The resolution affirms the legitimate right of Arab states to establish guiding principles for regional arrangements.