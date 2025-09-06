Over 65 Palestinians killed over past 24 hours amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

GAZA, 6th September, 2025 (WAM) – At least 68 Palestinians were killed and 362 others were injured in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours as a result of the ongoing Israeli airstrikes, according to medical sources.

Local health authorities quoted by Palestinian News & Information Agency (WAFA) confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since 7 October 2023 has risen to 64,368 fatalities, with an additional 162,367 people sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

The sources also announced the deaths of six Palestinians, including a child, in the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition in the war-ridden region.

This brings the total number of the starvation-related fatalities to 382, including 135 children.

The Israeli army warned residents to evacuate the Al-Susi Tower, the Al-Ru'ya Building, and the adjacent tents in Gaza City, in preparation for their bombing. This is an ongoing escalation targeting the remaining towers, and a move aimed at forcing residents to flee south.