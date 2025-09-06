Over 10,000 tonnes of UAE aid entered Gaza Strip

GAZA, 6th September, 2025 (WAM) – Five convoys carrying diverse Emirati humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip this week through the Rafah Border Crossing in Egypt, as part of the UAE’s efforts under the “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’’ humanitarian operation to support and assist the Palestinian people during the current circumstances.

The convoys consisted of 100 trucks transporting more than 2,376 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies, and shelter materials.

With this, the total amount of aid that has entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing since the opening of the crossings has exceeded 10,000 tonnes of diverse assistance.

The Emirati humanitarian aid team based in the city of Al Arish oversees the precise loading of the aid, follows up on its delivery through the Rafah Border Crossing, and ensures it reaches beneficiaries inside the Gaza Strip.

Since the start of the truce, the UAE has redoubled its efforts, intensifying humanitarian relief operations to support the Palestinian people in facing the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip. These efforts have significantly helped alleviate the humanitarian situation, reduce the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, and provide them with essential needs.

The UAE reaffirms its ongoing commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, alleviating the impact of the current situation, and standing firmly by its brothers and sisters in the Gaza Strip.

