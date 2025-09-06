Dubai Police’s 901 line handles over 542,000 calls, emails, instant messages in H1-2025

DUBAI,6th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Dubai Police's 901 Call Centre, dedicated to non-emergency situations and customer inquiries, handled 542,686 communications, including phone calls, emails, and instant messaging conversations with customers via chat applications during the first half of 2025.

Abdullah Ibrahim, Director of the Customer Happiness Centre at the General Department of Administrative Affairs, emphasised that during this period, the 901 Call Centre received 393,000 phone calls from customers across Dubai, handled 96,610 emails, and managed 53,076 instant messages via chat applications.

Abdullah Ibrahim said that the 901 Call Centre is committed to fulfilling the Dubai Police leadership's vision of enhancing community happiness and making Dubai ‘the safest city’. He stated, “This is achieved by ensuring rapid responses to calls and leveraging modern technologies to address customer inquiries in multiple languages.”

He explained that the centre is structured into three key platforms for handling phone calls, emails, smart applications, and customer chat services. “The ‘first platform’ comprises specialized employees who manage phone calls and inquiries, focusing on resolving complaints, suggestions, and requests”, he added.

He also emphasised that the 901 Call Centre offers a wide range of services to the public, including criminal-related services, traffic services, certificate issuance, and community support.





