UAE President visits Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

ABU DHABI, 6th September, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited the 22nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), held under the theme ‘The Legacy Lives On’ at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During His Highness’ tour of the exhibition, which is organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, he was briefed on the national pavilions showcasing authentic Emirati cultural heritage and exhibits featuring innovative solutions that blend tradition with modernity. His Highness also visited several international stands, where he was introduced to cutting-edge products and innovations that promote responsible and sustainable practices in hunting and equestrian pursuits.

His Highness emphasised the importance of preserving national heritage and strengthening the connection between generations and their cultural legacy to ensure its continuity. He noted that the exhibition embodies the values of authenticity and pride in national identity, while safeguarding the traditions of falconry and equestrianism through sustainable practices, innovative initiatives, and environmentally conscious solutions.

He also praised the high calibre of the exhibition’s organisation, describing it as a model for the hosting of major international events. He noted that the exhibition serves as a global platform for cultural exchange that bridges past and present, tradition and innovation, and highlights the capabilities of Emiratis in crafting a renewed success story with every edition.

His Highness was accompanied on the tour by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affair; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and several senior officials.