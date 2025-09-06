Saif bin Zayed visits 22nd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

ABU DHABI, 6th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has visited the 22nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2025) at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

H.H. explored the latest technologies and innovations, including the use of AI applications in hunting and equestrianism.

He also commended the event’s role in preserving the UAE's heritage, promoting Emirati traditions for future generations and further establishing the event as a global platform that embraces innovation and progress.

