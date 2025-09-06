HFZA showcases innovative investment solutions at Metal and Steel Middle East 2025 in Egypt

CAIRO, 6th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) in Sharjah is participating in the 14th Metal and Steel Middle East exhibition, taking place from September 6 to 8, 2025 at Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo.

Positioned as the premier trade platform for steel and metal works in the Middle East and Africa, the exhibition brings together top international manufacturers, suppliers, industry leaders, and decision-makers shaping the future of the global heavy industries sector.

Through its participation at Metal and Steel Middle East, HFZA seeks to showcase its advanced investment solutions aimed at attracting a broader base of global companies seeking to expand into regional markets. It also aims to highlight its pioneering role in supporting the global and regional iron and steel trade, as well as its competitive advantages and services that attract investors from within the UAE and abroad.

The Hamriyah Free Zone has established itself as a leading hub for steel and iron industry across the Middle East and Africa, and a prime destination for specialized heavy industries. It is home to more than 450 companies in the steel sector, together covering an area of 50 million square feet. This sector accounts for 16% of the total 300 million square feet of the free zone.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA, said that Metal and Steel Middle East is a vital international platform for building connections with top industry manufacturers and investors. He noted that HFZA’s participation in this significant event comes within the framework of the Authority’s strategy to establishing direct access to targeted international markets.

“HFZA is committed to attracting high-value investments that reinforce the industrial value chain within Hamriyah Free Zone, which has already demonstrated its competitiveness and appeal to major industry players,” Al Mazrouei added.

He explained that the steel and metals industry in the Free Zone is witnessing significant growth in both local and international investments, supported by a robust operating ecosystem characterized by efficiency, flexibility, and effectiveness.

He emphasised that the Hamriyah Free Zone’s strategic location, state-of-the-art infrastructure, modern logistics facilities, and comprehensive service offerings provide specialized companies with the tools to increase productivity and sustain growth in this vital sector.

HFZA uses its pavilion at the 14th Metal and Steel Exhibition to showcase the key advantages of setting up businesses in its Industrial Manufacturing Park, which hosts the largest cluster of steel manufacturers and fabricators in the Middle East and North Africa. The Park accommodates over 200 companies specializing in welding and mining services, serving as a gateway to their global operations.

The Hamriyah Free Zone also offers a wide range of competitive advantages, including seamless access to Hamriyah Port, advanced infrastructure, integrated logistics services, storage facilities, and cargo handling solutions.

HFZA is the one of the UAE's largest industrial free zones. It offers a comprehensive industrial and commercial ecosystem designed to support global business expansion. Its state-of-the-art infrastructure and modern facilities position it as a strategic hub for import and re-export operations to worldwide markets.

Investors at HFZA benefit from numerous competitive advantages, most notably a single-window operation, which is tailored to enhance operational efficiency and simplify business processes, in addition to 100% repatriation of capital and profits, full foreign business ownership, and fast connectivity to regional and international markets

