International Day of Police Cooperation: Bahrain arrests, extradits 26 internationally wanted persons

MANAMA, 6th September, 2025 (WAM) –Reiterated Bahrain’s commitment to contributing to joint efforts under the United Nations and its specialised offices concerned with combating cross-border crime, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior of Bahrain, highlighted the country’s achievements in this field, including the arrest and extradition of nine internationally wanted persons, and the handover of 17 fugitives from justice to requesting countries.

In combating narcotics, the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science shared more than 97 pieces of information with 12 countries, conducted 18 operations with seven countries, and arrested four individuals at border crossings in possession of narcotics based on international intelligence, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa said in a speech to mark the International Day of Police Cooperation, observed annually on September 7.

General Shaikh Rashid said that contemporary security challenges have increasingly become cross-border, requiring stronger cooperation and the exchange of information and expertise, alongside the use of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to combat organised crime. He emphasised the importance of accelerating information exchange and strengthening cooperation within the framework of INTERPOL and in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The minister concluded by reiterating Bahrain’s commitment to consolidating international police cooperation through combating international crime, exchanging and analysing information, and strengthening partnerships with other countries under INTERPOL, in order to reduce crime rates and enhance global security.