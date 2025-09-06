UAE supports Egypt’s efforts, condemns Netanyahu statements on displacement of Palestinians

ABU DHABI, 6th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE reaffirmed its full support for the Arab Republic of Egypt, commending its ongoing efforts to stand with the Palestinian people, counter attempts to displace them, work towards achieving an immediate ceasefire, and alleviate the suffering of civilians.

The UAE condemned the statements of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, considering them a dangerous continuation of occupation policies. The UAE stressed its condemnation of all attempts at displacement targeting the Palestinian people.

In its statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored that such unfounded calls constitute a flagrant violation of international law and United Nations resolutions, as well as a blatant infringement on the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to remain on their land and establish their independent, sovereign state.

The UAE reiterated its categorical rejection of all attempts at displacement or undermining the Palestinian cause, affirming that safeguarding the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people is no longer a political choice, but a moral, humanitarian, and legal obligation.

The UAE further emphasized that lasting stability in the region can only be achieved through a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and international legitimacy.