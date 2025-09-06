UAE wins first stage of Dhofar Classic

SALALAH, 6th September, 2025 (WAM) - UAE cyclist Mohammed Al-Mutaiwee was crowned champion of the first stage of the Salalah International Cycling Tour, which kicked off today in the Sultanate of Oman.

The 174-km race, known as the "Dhofar Classic," was held in a mountainous area with the participation of 15 national teams, represented by more than 76 cyclists.

Al-Mutaiwee powered to first place, with compatriot Abdullah Jassim securing second.

The Dhofar Classic, registered in the (2.1) category of the International Cycling Union, spread across five stages, continues in the coming days.