ADIHEX's Falcon Auction sales hit AED1.7 million

ABU DHABI, 6th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Falcon Auction of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2025 saw total sales of AED 1.668 million for 41 falcons in six auctions.

ADNEC Group, in partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, continues to enhance the falcon auction experience in its twenty-second edition of the ADIHEX, building on last year’s remarkable success which established the auction as one of the region’s leading heritage events.

This year’s expanded programme includes six live auctions, in addition to a secure online auction platform during ADIHEX. These auctions will present and showcase only a select group of elite falcons, renowned for their beauty and racing prowess from some of the world’s leading falcon farms.

Elite, rare and specially bred falcons from 46 leading local and international falcon farms will be present at the auction, positioning the ADIHEX falcon auctions as one of the regions most prestigious events of the year.

This year's edition marks a significant expansion of the ADIHEX falcon auctions, with over 1,000 falcons being assessed and only the top-tier making into these prestigious ADIHEX auctions. The auctions attract top local and international bidders, making them among the most prominent and renowned heritage events.

Each falcon will be presented with comprehensive details to ensure the highest levels of transparency.

The ADIHEX organising committee will rigorously inspect and evaluate all participating falcons, verifying their health according to the latest veterinary standards and assessing their technical and professional attributes. This comprehensive process ensures that every falcon meets the highest standards of quality, upholding the integrity of the auction and the heritage it represents.

Strict evaluation criteria have been set by the committee, classifying falcons into Beauty Falcons and Racing Falcons, with each bird assessed for weight, colour, and precise measurements of their wing spans.

The falcon auctions at ADIHEX underscore the UAE’s commitment to falcon breeding and environmental stewardship, leveraging advanced scientific methods to promote sustainability and conservation. As a premier platform for falconry, ADIHEX continues to reinforce its reputation as one of the region’s most important cultural and sporting events.

ADIHEX 2025 aims to support and encourage falcon farms in buying, selling, and breeding the best falcons, foster innovation and sustainable practices, while facilitating networking among global experts, exhibitors, and falconry enthusiasts. It serves as a platform for promoting the art of falconry and celebrating the rich cultural heritage it represents, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to advancing falcon breeding and environmental conservation through the adoption of advanced scientific methodologies that support sustainability and heritage