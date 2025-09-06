Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bahrain; reviews bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, 6th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, discussed the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them in a manner that serves their shared developmental priorities.

This came as the UAE top diplomat received Dr Al Zayani in Abu Dhabi today to review prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation and partnership in various fields of common interest to enhance the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed during the meeting the depth of the fraternal ties between the UAE and Bahrain, which continue to grow stronger thanks to their shared keenness to develop and advance their partnership at all levels.

They also discussed the current regional developments and their implications for international peace and security, as well as ways to strengthen the foundations of peace, stability, and cooperation in the region in a way that benefits its peoples with prosperity and growth.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Drug Establishment and Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.