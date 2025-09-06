Two medals for UAE Karate Team at Asian Championship in China

SHAOGUAN, China, 6th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE national karate team won two medals — a silver and a bronze — at the Asian Championship for juniors, youth, and under-21 categories, hosted by the Chinese city of Shaoguan from September 5 to 7, with the participation of top male and female athletes from across the continent in Kata and Kumite competitions.

The silver medal was secured by athlete Sheikha Al Yafei, who placed second in the Kumite competition for the over 66 kg category in the girls’ (16–17 years) division. Rashid Al Suraidi added the bronze medal by finishing third in the under 61 kg category for the youth (16–17 years) division.

The UAE team is competing in the championship with eight male and female athletes across various weight classes and categories.