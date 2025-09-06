Abdullah bin Zayed receives Lebanese Minister of Culture

ABU DHABI, 6th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Minister of Culture of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, Dr. Ghassan Salamé.

During the meeting, which was held today in Abu Dhabi, they discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in a manner that serves their mutual interests.

The two sides also reviewed prospects for joint cooperation in the cultural sector.

The meeting also touched on the regional situation and the latest developments in Lebanon, as H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his wishes for the sisterly Republic of Lebanon and its people to enjoy lasting stability and prosperity, praising the fraternal ties between the two countries.