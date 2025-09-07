MOI hosts event to commemorate International Day of Police Cooperation

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior (MOI) organised a virtual event to mark the International Day of International Police Cooperation, observed annually on 7th September.

The programme featured a forum titled “The Role of International Police Agencies in Enhancing Community Security,” bringing together representatives from regional and international police ministries, institutions, and organisations, alongside experts and specialists in law enforcement and security.

Discussions centred on the vital role of international collaboration and integration in strengthening societal security worldwide.

Keynote speakers included Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the INTERPOL; Ambassador Dr. Iman Ahmed Al Salami, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia; Lieutenant Colonel Dana Hamid Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the International Affairs Office at the Ministry of Interior; Elena Otamendi, Director General of International Relations and Migration Affairs at the Spanish Ministry of Interior; Irakli Beridze, Director of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics at the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute; and representatives from the GCC States General Secretariat, including Advisor Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Kaabi of the Gulf Police Force, as well as Danny Altouz from Europol.

The session was moderated by Lieutenant Colonel Hassan Al Badawi from the Khalifa Empowerment Programme (Aqdar).

The forum explored critical themes, emphasising the need to enhance coordination and develop mechanisms for joint policing amid escalating global security challenges. Discussions highlighted the imperative of unifying international efforts to combat organised crime, cybercrime, and all forms of illicit trafficking.

Speakers underscored that international police cooperation is a cornerstone for safeguarding societies and ensuring security and stability. They stressed that sharing expertise, information, and capabilities strengthens police agencies’ preparedness to address emerging threats.

Participants also examined leading global experiences and best practices in inter-agency coordination, emphasising the strategic role of international partnerships in supporting preventive measures and fostering a more resilient, integrated security framework at both regional and global levels.