Dubai Chambers signs MoU with Victorian Chamber

DUBAI, 7th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Australia to enhance cooperation in attracting Australian companies to Dubai and supporting the expansion of Dubai Chamber of Commerce members into Victoria, while advancing collaboration on specialised trade exhibitions, investment missions, and the exchange of commercial and economic data.

The signing ceremony was held during the 14th World Chambers Congress, which was organised by the World Chambers Federation (WCF) in Melbourne, Australia, from 2nd to 4th September.

Dubai Chambers announced that it held more than 25 bilateral meetings with government entities, private companies and chambers of commerce.

The meetings aimed to showcase Dubai’s dynamic economic opportunities and explore new avenues for deepening trade and investment partnerships between the emirate’s business community and counterparts across global markets.

Participating in a panel session titled “Geo-Economics: Navigating the ripple effects of geopolitical disruption,” Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated that capital always flows towards business hubs distinguished by a stable and diversified economy, a secure and adaptable investment climate, and a modern, open business environment.

The 14th edition of the World Chambers Congress brought together leaders from more than 1,200 chambers of commerce representing 100 countries.