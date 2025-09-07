Muslim Council of Elders expresses solidarity with Egypt in opposing Palestinian displacement

ABU DHABI, 7th September 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, expressed its unwavering solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt in its resolute rejection of the Israeli policies aimed at displacing Palestinians from their homeland.

In a statement, the Council supported Egypt’s continuous efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The Council unequivocally condemns the statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt or elsewhere. These statements violate international law and United Nations resolutions, constitute a blatant assault on the rights of the Palestinian people, and perpetuate the Israeli occupation’s ongoing violations aimed at eliminating the Palestinian cause.

The Muslim Council of Elders reaffirmed its support for the Egyptian, Arab, and Islamic stance advocating for the Palestinian people’s right to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Council urged the international community to take immediate action to halt the aggression in Gaza, ensure unhindered access to humanitarian and relief aid, protect innocent civilians, and end the Palestinian people’s suffering, which has endured for over seven decades.