Team 2050 takes part in Formula 4 Powerboat World Championship

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Team 2050 has departed for Milan, Italy, to take part in the final round of the Formula 4 Powerboat World Championship, scheduled to be held in Viverone on September 13–14.

The team is led by Emirati driver Alia Abdulsalam Firoz, the first Arab and Emirati woman to compete in this prestigious international championship.

The team's participation is supported by the Mubadala Excellence Programme, along with comprehensive logistical support from Nirvana Travel & Tourism, and medical sponsorship from Aesthetic Clinics—a reflection of the integrated institutional efforts to empower Emirati talent and hone their skills on the global stage.