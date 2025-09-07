UAE President welcomes King of Jordan at start of working visit to UAE

ABU DHABI, 7th September 2025 (WAM) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan arrived in the UAE today on a working visit.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed His Majesty and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Also present to receive His Majesty were H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority; and several senior officials.

His Majesty is accompanied on the visit by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Dr. Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister; Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, along with several senior Jordanian officials.