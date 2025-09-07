Dubai Health showcases innovative digital healthcare projects at inagural WHX Tech 2025

DUBAI, 7th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Health has announced its participation in the World Health Expo Tech (WHX Tech 2025), taking place in Dubai from 8th to 10th September at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event serves as a global platform to showcase the latest innovations and smart technologies in digital healthcare.

The event will bring together more than 5,000 healthcare leaders and decision-makers, 200 speakers, and 300 brands from 30 countries to highlight AI advancements across the healthcare sector, interoperability, digital transformation and investment in health technology.

Organised by Informa Markets and held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Health, Dubai Health Authority, Emirates Health Services, and the Nabidh Platform, the event is also presented in partnership with the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) and in collaboration with KLAS Research, a company specialising in healthcare information technology.

Alongside the new projects, Dubai Health will also present ongoing initiatives across its system, including the OBIX Data Systems, Dubai Health’s AI Literacy Program (ALiF), the Patient Journey Mapping Project, and smartwatch testing for blood pressure measurement, all of which have played a key role in enhancing patient experiences and care delivery.