Burjeel Cancer Institute launches 'Circle of Hope’ community initiative to inspire patients, survivors

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI) at Burjeel Medical City has launched the first edition of Circle of Hope. This recurring initiative is designed to promote emotional healing, empower patients, and encourage active engagement.

Set to take place every three months, Circle of Hope will serve as a platform where patients can share their journeys, draw strength from one another, and feel supported by a compassionate medical and emotional care network.

The event featured entertainment activities to help relieve psychological stress, along with an interactive session with the medical team to answer patients’ questions and explain the latest treatment methods.

Another key announcement was the appointment of the institute’s first Cancer Survivor Ambassador—a former patient who will play a central role in spreading hope, supporting patients, and leading awareness initiatives across the UAE.

Professor Dr. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of BCI, said, “The Circle of Hope is more than a gathering. It is an extension of our holistic approach to care, which goes beyond clinical treatment. Emotional well-being, community support, and shared stories can be as powerful as medicine in the journey to recovery."