UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held talks with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to discuss the deep-rooted fraternal relations and cooperation between the two countries. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening ties in a way that serves mutual interests and benefits their peoples.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and His Majesty also discussed a number of regional and international issues of concern, with a focus on the situation in the Middle East, including the latest developments in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The two leaders reiterated their countries’ steadfast position in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and underscored the importance of international efforts towards achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution as the only path to lasting stability in the region in the interest of all its nations and peoples.

In this regard, both sides firmly rejected any Israeli plans to annex the West Bank or any part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory or forcibly displace Palestinians from their land, in addition to ongoing settlement expansion. They warned that such measures undermine the two-state solution and pose a threat to regional peace, security, and stability.

The two leaders also expressed their rejection of Israeli statements and positions that constitute a threat to the sovereignty of countries in the region.

His Highness and His Majesty emphasised their shared commitment to continuing close consultation and coordination, especially in light of the evolving regional landscape.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, along with several senior officials.

From the Jordanian side, the meeting was attended by the delegation accompanying His Majesty, which included His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Dr. Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister; Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, along with several senior Jordanian officials.

Prior to departing the UAE, His Majesty King Abdullah II was bid farewell at Al Bateen Airport by His Highness, along with a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.