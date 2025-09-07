Ajman Government issues decision banning parking of petroleum transport vehicles in non-designated areas

AJMAN, 7th September 2025 (WAM) -- The Government of Ajman has issued a decision prohibiting the parking of petroleum transport vehicles outside designated areas within the emirate.

According to the decision, the Ajman Higher Energy Committee will be tasked with monitoring and documenting violations through authorised judicial officers and applying administrative penalties against violators.

Fines will start at AED5,000 for the first violation, rising to AED10,000 for repeat offences. A third violation will incur a penalty of AED20,000, in addition to impounding the vehicle and selling it at public auction in coordination with with the Municipality and Planning Department.

The decision also empowers the Higher Energy Committee to impose additional penalties on licenced establishments in violation, including suspension or cancellation of permits for handling petroleum products. Furthermore, in cases where violations occur in densely populated areas or pose a public safety risk, the removal of the violation will be carried out immediately at the owner’s expense.

The decision will take effect 30 days from the date of its issuance.