UAE President receives leader of Ismaili community

ABU DHABI, 7th September 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan, the global spiritual leader of the Ismaili community.

The meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati, highlighted the importance of advancing shared human values and promoting a culture of coexistence and meaningful dialogue between civilisations, cultures, and peoples around the world.

During the meeting, Prince Rahim Aga Khan praised the UAE’s exemplary and inclusive model of embracing cultural diversity and promoting coexistence in society.

He also commended His Highness the UAE President’s humanitarian approach and far-reaching initiatives in support of peace and development, highlighting His Highness’ efforts to improve quality of life and advance communities around the world.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, as well as several officials and members of the accompanying delegation of Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan.