Austrian exports down slightly in H1, 2025: Statistics Austria

VIENNA, 7th September 2025 (WAM) -- The value of Austrian exports of goods decreased by 3.1% to €94.17 bn in the first half of 2025, as Statistics Austria on the basis of preliminary calculations reports.

At the same time, imports of goods increased by 2.9% to €97.46 bn. The resulting trade balance deficit amounted to €3.29 bn.

“Austria՚s international trade remained stable in the first half of 2025. Compared with the same period last year, export values fell slightly by 3.1%, while imports rose by 2.9%. The decline in exports is mainly attributable to trade with the USA and Switzerland.

"However, Switzerland also contributed significantly to the increase in imports. Of all trading partners, imports from Switzerland rose the most, at +74.4%, followed by China, where imports increased by 13.0% in the first half of the year,” says Manuela Lenk, Director General Statistics at Statistics Austria.

In the period January to June 2025, the total value of imports of goods was nominally at €97.46 bn, while exports of goods amounted to €94.17 bn. Thus, imports increased by 2.9% and exports decreased by 3.1% compared to the first six months of the previous year. The trade balance deficit rose to a value of €3.29 bn, compared to a positive trade balance of €2.43 bn in the same period the year before.

In trade with the ten most important import partners, there were five increases and five decreases in imports in the first half of this year. Besides the increase with Switzerland (+74.4%), the largest absolute increases were seen in imports from China (+13.0%) and Germany (+1.0%). The largest absolute declines were recorded with France (−10.3%) and Poland (−4.6%). The trade with the ten most important export partners – apart from Italy (+5.1%) and Czechia (+3.6%) – showed decreases. The sharpest absolute decreases in exports were recorded with the United States (−14.4%), Switzerland (−11.5%) and France (−11.1%).

Austria imported goods worth €63.92 bn (+0.3%) from European Union member states in the first six months of 2025. The value of goods exported to EU countries recorded a slight decrease of 1.2% compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to €64.39 bn. The positive trade balance with the European Union amounted to €0.48 bn, after an asset of €1.47 bn in the period January to June 2024.

International trade of goods with third countries showed an increase in imports (+8.1% to €33.55 bn) and a decrease in exports (−6.9% to €29.78 bn) compared to the same period last year.