Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new UK Foreign Secretary, discusses strengthening bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, 7th September 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated Yvette Cooper on her appointment as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom.

During a phone call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Yvette Cooper discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and the UK, avenues of cooperation and partnership, and ways to further enhance them across various fields.

The UAE Top Diplomat extended his best wishes to Cooper for success in her new role, expressing his eagerness to work with her to strengthen ties between the two countries in a manner that serves their mutual interests and promotes prosperity for both peoples.

The two sides also reviewed current regional developments and exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.