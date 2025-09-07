UAE wins 18 medals in AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2025 (WAM) – On the closing day of the 7th edition of the AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the UAE athletes from various clubs and academies shone, successfully climbing onto the podium, winning 18 medals, including 6 gold, 7 silver, and 5 bronze, an achievement that adds to the ongoing successes of Emirati jiu-jitsu at the regional and international levels.

The Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro (AJP) organised the championship from September 5 to 7 at Mubadala Arena – Abu Dhabi. The championship reaffirms its position as one of the most important continental tournaments on the global jiu-jitsu calendar and as a preferred destination for top athletes from around the world.

The championship, which embodies the AJP’s commitment to consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as the world capital of jiu-jitsu, through an exceptional event with high professional standards, attracted elite athletes from the masters and professional divisions, alongside youth and juniors, with participation of 1800 athletes from 10 nationalities.