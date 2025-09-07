Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 unveil official wristband at ADIHEX

ABU DHABI,7th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 officially launched its wristband during the 22nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) held at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the first to wear the wristband, during his visit to the Games’ pavilion, highlighting his support for the event and the values it represents. The launch reflects the UAE’s commitment to fostering community engagement, encouraging active lifestyles, and promoting unity through sport.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, “The launch of the official wristband for the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 represents a significant milestone in our preparations for this global event. It reflects the unwavering support of our wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading destination that brings the world together through sport, while inspiring the adoption of a healthy and active lifestyle.”

He added: “The Abu Dhabi Sports Council is fully committed to supporting the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 by providing all the facilities and resources needed to ensure the success of this landmark event, being hosted for the first time in the Middle East. The Council is also dedicated to encouraging the participation of sports enthusiasts from around the world, underscoring its mission to advance the role of sport as a strategic driver in reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global centre of sporting excellence and a vibrant platform for cultural exchange.”

The wristband serves as a symbolic identifier of the Games and will accompany athletes, participants, and supporters as they prepare for the multi-sport event scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from 6 to 15 February 2026. With thousands of athletes expected to take part in more than 30 sports, the Games will bring together diverse cultures and sporting communities from around the world.

The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 will feature a wide range of sports, including traditional sports that have long been an integral part of Emirati heritage, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s role as a global destination for sporting excellence and cultural exchange

