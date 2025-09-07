Three aircraft carrying more than 105 tonnes of aid flew to Afghanistan as part of UAE airlift

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Joint Operations Command has intensified its relief efforts in Afghanistan.

Today, three aircraft took off carrying more than 105 tonnes of food supplies to support and assist those affected by the earthquake that struck the eastern regions of Afghanistan.

As part of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Joint Operations Command announced the start of preparations for an urgent humanitarian aid ship to support the friendly Afghan people and help alleviate the suffering of those affected by the earthquake.

These efforts come within the framework of an air and sea relief bridge from the UAE to support Afghanistan in dealing with the consequences of the earthquake and to stand by the Afghan people in these difficult circumstances. They articulate the UAE’s keenness to respond swiftly to victims of natural disasters and crises, and its ongoing commitment to extending a helping hand to those in need around the world.