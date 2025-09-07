Indonesia building collapse kills 4, injures dozens

JAKARTA, 7th September, 2025 (WAM) – At least four people were killed and dozens were injured when a building hosting a prayer recital collapsed on Indonesia's main island of Java on Sunday, a disaster official said.

Around a hundred people, mostly women, had gathered for a Quran recital at a community hall in West Java's Bogor district when the building suddenly collapsed, said Mochamad Adam Hamdani, an official from the local disaster mitigation agency.

Adam told AFP Sunday it was likely the building, which was used as a meeting hall as well as a place of worship, collapsed because it was overcrowded.