Horror in Gaza Strip can be stopped: UN

NEW YORK, 7th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UN continues to insist that the horror in the Gaza Strip can be stopped and that death, destruction, starvation and displacement of Palestinian civilians are the result of choices that defy international law and ignore the international community.

‘’Israel’s latest displacement order against Palestinians in Gaza City comes two weeks since famine was confirmed in Gaza, and amid a massive military offensive. There is a narrow window – until the end of September – to prevent famine from spreading to Deir al Balah and Khan Younis. That window is now closing fast,'' said Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, in a statement on the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Let humanitarian aid in - unimpeded and at the scale we can deliver, protect civilians, implement the International Court of Justice’s provisional measures, release the hostages, free arbitrarily detained Palestinians and ceasefire,'' he added.