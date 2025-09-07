SGCA 2025 shortlist unveiled with 74 nominees across 23 categories

SHARJAH, 7th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has announced 74 nominees across 23 categories in the 12th edition of the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA 2025), following a meeting of the Supreme Jury Committee.

The categories cover five main sectors: awards for government entities, international organisations and the private sector; individual awards; partner awards; jury awards; and the Best Innovators Competition in Smart Communication award.

This year, the award received over 2,600 entries, of which more than 600 submissions from 37 countries advanced after the initial screening. A total of 170 entries proceeded to the Supreme Jury’s evaluation stage.

The final list of winners will be announced on 11 September 2025, coinciding with the closing day of the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), held from 10 to 11 September at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life.”

