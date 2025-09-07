Fujairah CP attends finale of IFBB Mr and Ms World Championship

FUJAIRAH, 7th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, emphasised the role sports play in instilling a culture of positive competition, promoting sportsmanship and healthy lifestyles in society, and fostering values ​​of rapprochement and communication between cultures and peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi was speaking while attending today the closing ceremony of the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) Mr and Ms World Championship and World Professional Championship at Zayed Sports Complex in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation (EBBF); Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, and Rafael Santoga, President of the IFBB.

The prestigious championships, held from 5 to 7 September, featured participation of 920 athletes including male and female from 116 countries.