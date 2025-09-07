Largest ADIHEX edition in history concludes with record-breaking local, international participation

ABU DHABI, 7th September 2025 (WAM) - Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the twenty-second edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) concluded today with exceptional success, attracting more than 379,572 visitors over 9 days, a growth of 9.2% compared to the previous edition in 2024.

The exhibition received widespread local and international acclaim from exhibitors and visitors. Organised by ADNEC Group, a subsidiary of Modon, in cooperation with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, this years’s edition set a new milestone as the largest and most vibrant since the exhibition’s launch in 2003, reflecting the growing global interest in this event.

The 2025 edition of the ADIHEX further strengthened its status as a prestigious international platform, embodying the UAE’s deep commitment to preserving cultural heritage and fostering innovation in outdoor sports, hunting, and sustainable hunting activities.

Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, affirmed that the 22nd edition of the exhibition underscored Abu Dhabi’s global standing as a key hub for preserving Emirati heritage in hunting, equestrianism, and all traditional sports, as well as a distinguished economic centre reflecting the diversity of its sectors and activities, offering opportunities for networking and exchange between exhibitors and visitors.

Al Mansouri expressed his deep appreciation for the wise leadership, praising its vital role in supporting the exhibition and ensuring its remarkable success. He also extended his sincere thanks to all sponsors and partners for their effective contributions to the success of this distinguished cultural and heritage event, describing it as an exceptional edition by all standards.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “We are proud of the exceptional success achieved by the 2025 edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, which exceeded all expectations and set unprecedented records. Over its nine days, the exhibition attracted 379,572 visitors, representing a growth rate of 9.2% increase compared to the previous year.

He explained that the exhibition attracted a host of experts, specialists, and enthusiasts from the exhibition’s 15 sectors, as well as heritage lovers and families from across the Emirates and around the world. This success reflects the wise vision of the UAE’s leadership and its ongoing commitment to preserving cultural heritage, alongside supporting innovation and sustainability in various fields.”

He added that, for the first time, eight falcon auctions were held featuring the best local and international falcons, four before the exhibition and four during it, which saw remarkable attendance from top bidders, enthusiasts, and professional falconers.

Al Dhaheri noted that more than 60% of exhibition space for the next edition has already been booked by exhibiting companies, an early indicator of the growing confidence and interest from exhibitors and brand owners. He added that this remarkable growth in participation is clear evidence of the exhibition’s established status as a global platform for cultural and commercial exchange.

He also pointed out that, due to the great success of this year’s exhibition, ADNEC Group has decided to organise the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition for the first time at ADNEC Centre Al Ain in November, reflecting the importance of the Al Ain region for the cultural and heritage legacy of hunting and falconry. Many companies, exhibitors, and brands have already expressed their interest in participating in the inaugural edition.

Al Dhaheri expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the wise leadership’s support and its commitment to passing on cultural and civilisational heritage to new generations, supporting sustainable hunting initiatives, wildlife and marine conservation, and environmental protection. He also thanked everyone who contributed to this achievement, from exhibitors, partners, and sponsors to visitors, and looked forward to building on this rich legacy in the years to come.

Saad Al Hassani, Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition Event Director, said: “This edition succeeded in consolidating the exhibition’s status as a prestigious global platform for cultural exchange and for promoting the concepts of sustainable hunting and environmental protection. The rich diversity and depth of participation this year marked a turning point in the event’s history, setting new standards for excellence.

He explained that the exhibition saw the participation of 46 elite local and international falcon breeding farms, offering visitors a unique opportunity to discover and acquire high-quality falcons from around the world. This edition also stood out for its focus on authentic Emirati heritage, under the theme ‘The Legacy Lives On’, embodying the spirit of authenticity and cultural openness.”

Falcon auctions attracted more than 21,795 participants both in-person and online with AED 2.199 million in sales during 8 auctions held before and during the event and AED 1.7 million in camel auction sales.

This landmark edition welcomed a record-breaking visitor from around the world with 2,068 exhibitors and brands from 68 countries. The 22nd edition featured 15 distinct sectors including equestrian, falconry, hunting, fishing, camping, arts and crafts, and UAE heritage. This edition launched four new sectors, including the Souq sector, a Knives sector, Arabian Saluki sector and a dedicated Camel sector.

The live Arena featured new and returning competitions and displays, including the Falcon Beauty Contest, Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest, Camel Auction, International Dog Show and Emirati Handler’s Competition, drawing thousands of visitors and provided an exciting showcase of cultural displays.

ADIHEX’s 22nd edition not only broke records but also reaffirmed its role as a global ambassador for the UAE’s unique heritage and its vision for the future. ADNEC Group remains committed to expanding the exhibition’s international reach, programme diversity, and community engagement in coming editions.

The Abu International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition will return in 2026 to the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi with even greater ambitions to showcase the rich heritage of the region, introduce new innovations in hunting and equestrian sports, and foster stronger international partnerships.

Building on the remarkable success of 2025, the next edition promises an expanded programme, more exhibitors from around the world, and unforgettable experiences for visitors of all ages.

