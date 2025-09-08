UAE Team Emirates-XRG tops GP Industria & Artigianato in Italy

LARCIANO, Italy, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Mexican cyclist Isaac Del Toro of UAE Team Emirates–XRG claimed a stunning victory at the GP Industria & Artigianato, powering clear in the final sprint from a select group to bring UAE Team Emirates–XRG their 81st triumph in the 2025 season.

UAE Team Emirates–XRG controlled proceedings from the early kilometres, keeping the day’s breakaway in check before the decisive moves came on the final ascents. The 196.3 km race was run over four laps of a rolling circuit, followed by two demanding ascents of San Baronto.

With the peloton splintering on the last climb of San Baronto, Del Toro positioned himself perfectly in the reduced front group. As attacks flew on the descent, he followed Scaroni and Piganzoli into the decisive move. The trio worked well together to hold off the chasing pack, arriving in Larciano with a small but sufficient advantage. In the final 200 metres, Del Toro launched a devastating sprint, easily overpowering his rivals to seal a prestigious Italian one-day victory.