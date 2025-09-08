UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Mali

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that targeted security posts in southern regions of the Republic of Mali, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of law enforcement personnel.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Mali over these cowardly attacks, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.