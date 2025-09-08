UAE leaders congratulate President of North Macedonia on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova of the Republic of North Macedonia, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the North Macedonian President and to Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski on the occasion.