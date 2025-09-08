‘Abu Dhabi Falconers Club’ to hold 9 championships during new season

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Falconers Club announced the approval to organise nine championships during the 2025–2026 season.

In a statement today, the club confirmed the allocation of three events under the President's Cup during the new season, beginning with the President's Cup Al-Haddad competition from 24th December to 20th January 2026, followed by the President's Cup Falconry competition from 10th to 27th January, and the President's Cup Mazayna, which will be held on 24th and 25th January.

The Sheikh Zayed Falconry Festival will take place from 5th to 8th December, while the preliminary Telwah races will be held in two stages, the first from 5th to 8th November and the second from 19th to 22nd November. The UAE Falconry Championship League is scheduled for 3rd, 4th and 10th December.

As part of its participation in Abu Dhabi Masters Games 2026, the club will organise the Masters Games Championship on 7th and 8th February 2026, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The club also highlighted its role in promoting falconry across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as part of the Emirati national identity initiative, with the Ghayathi Falconry competition to be held from 20th to 26th December, and the Dhafra Falconry Festival from 1st to 3rd January 2026.

