Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Internal Medicine, General Surgery residency programmes

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Burjeel Holdings has received accreditation from the National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS) for its Internal Medicine and General Surgery residency programmes. These accreditations add to the Group’s previously approved programmes in Orthopedics and the Hematology-Oncology Fellowship, further strengthening its portfolio of specialised medical education offerings.

As part of this milestone, Burjeel Holdings also announced the launch of its post-graduate residency and fellowship programmes across four key medical streams. These programmes reflect the Group’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals and advancing the UAE’s position as a hub for world-class medical training.

Dr. Mohammed Al Houqani, Secretary-General of the NIHS, said, “The addition of these residency and fellowship programmes reflects the NIHS vision to strengthen postgraduate medical education in the UAE. By working with partners such as Burjeel Holdings, we are creating structured pathways to train highly skilled specialists who will contribute significantly to the nation’s healthcare ecosystem.”

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “The launch of our residency and fellowship programmes is a pivotal step toward building a sustainable healthcare workforce in the UAE. By investing in structured training and education, we are enhancing the quality of care while fostering long-term resilience, driving innovation, and aligning with national healthcare priorities.”

Training will be conducted across Burjeel Medical City (BMC), Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, and Burjeel Royal Hospital in Al Ain. Six Burjeel Holdings hospitals have been accredited by the NIHS and DOH as teaching hospitals, and the new programmes have also received accreditation in recent months.

