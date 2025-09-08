RB Mary Lylah claims UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Türkiye

ISTANBUL, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) – RB Mary Lylah (USA), carrying the silks of Wathnan Racing, was crowned champion of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in its 12th stop of the 32nd edition, hosted at İstanbul’s Veliefendi Racecourse on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

The prestigious series is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as part of the UAE’s vision to elevate the status of the Purebred Arabian horse and enhance its global presence on the world’s leading racecourses.

RB Mary Lylah (Al Mourtajez x Rich Kinkga), trained by Albain de Mieulle and ridden by Daniel Tudhope, delivered a superb performance, cruising to victory over 1,600 meters (Group 3) for 3-year-olds and up. Facing a competitive field of 12 representing Türkiye’s strongest studs, she secured the USD 250,000 purse — the richest in the history of Purebred Arabian racing in Türkiye.

The five-year-old mare completed the race in 1:46:91, finishing seven lengths clear of runner-up Katı Zamanı, with Kralkarınca in third place. The victory adds to her outstanding record of 12 wins and two second-place finishes from 16 career starts, reaffirming her elite international standing.

The event was attended by Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye, and Faisal Al Rahmani, General Secretary of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, alongside a large audience. The race formed a key highlight of the Istanbul Horse Festival, underscoring the Cup’s value and strong standing among Arabian horse owners and breeders in Türkiye.

On this occasion, Musallam Al Amri, Member of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, stated: “We are proud of the global value and prestigious reputation of the UAE President’s Cup races, which continue to travel across continents. The remarkable success and warm reception of the Türkiye race reflect the wise leadership’s commitment to supporting Arabian horse owners and breeders around the world. This ensures the breed’s elevated status, reaching the highest ranks of the global racing scene and featuring prominently at major international festivals and racecourses.”

He added:

“We extend our thanks to İstanbul Veliefendi Racecourse for their warm welcome, outstanding organization, and the excellent atmosphere that reflects the Cup’s distinguished stature and historic leadership at racetracks worldwide. The UAE’s commitment to supporting the Arabian horse community embodies its noble mission of building bridges of communication and cultural exchange, while reflecting the nation’s rich heritage with countries around the globe.”

